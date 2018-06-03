Brampton Engineering bought by Davis-Standard

June 3, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Canadian blown film equipment maker Brampton Engineering Inc. (BE) has been purchased by Davis-Standard LLC for an undisclosed prince.

Headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn., Davis-Standard manufactures extrusion and converting technology.

Brampton, Ont.-based BE manufactures blown film technology including its multilayer AeroFrost air-blown and AquaFrost water-quenched film systems, its Vector air rings, the SCD coextrusion die, film winding equipment, and other technology for film production.

“Today, we are pleased to welcome Brampton Engineering with their globally recognized blown film technology to our team,” Jim Murphy, president and CEO of Davis-Standard, said in a statement. “Brampton Engineering’s focus on customer support, technology and its employees align well with the values of Davis-Standard.”

“Davis-Standard is a global leader in plastic extrusion technology, and we are proud to join their team,” Gary Hughes, CEO of BE, said in a statement. “Davis-Standard brings resources and support to our business to better serve our customers worldwide, and we are excited about the solutions we can present together.”

The purchase of BE comes on the heels of Davis-Standard’s recent rebranding efforts unveiled at the NPE2018 trade in Orlando, Fla. last month. The company unveiled a new logo, slogan, and website.

Davis-Standard has manufacturing and technical facilities in the U.S., Canada, China, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, and the UK.