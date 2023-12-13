Bobaek America to build new EV battery supply chain factory in Ontario

The investment marks the company’s first entry into the North American EV supply chain and will create 144 new jobs in the region.

In its first entry into the North American electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, Korean EV parts manufacturer Bobaek America Inc. is investing $35 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Windsor, Ont., specializing in battery insulation panels and cell sheets.

The project will create 144 jobs, the Ontario government said in a news release.

In turn, the province is funding $1.5 million toward the project through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

The new, 71,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, expected to open in June 2024, will include new equipment to produce the insulation panels and cell sheets needed for EV batteries, including pressure molding and sensor cutting machines, tape assembly, silicon pad cutting and packing automation lines, and 3D measuring equipment.

“The plant’s output should be able to cover the entire North American market,” Dongjo Seo, president of Bobaek C&S Headquarters, said in the release.