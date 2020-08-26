Blown film maker PolyExpert receives SQF certification

PolyExpert Inc., a Laval, Que.-based manufacturer of extruded blown film, has attained Safe Quality Food certification.

The Safe Quality Food (SQF) program is a food safety and quality program that’s recognized by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers internationally. Issued by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the certification is designed to meet industry, customer and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain, from farm to retail stores.

“As a film manufacturer, we have been supplying the food packaging industry for many years, so we understand the importance of food security in the supply chain,” PolyExpert managing director Lise Plante said. “The SQF certification testifies to the fact that our procedures and our facilities meet the most demanding criteria in terms of food safety.”

Founded in 1979, PolyExpert manufactures low-density, linear low-density, and high-density polyethylene films in single- and multi-layer versions for markets such as lamination, foods packaging, multiwall paper bags, and agricultural (mulch) films.