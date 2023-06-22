Big developments at Belplas

Machinery and auxiliary equipment sales firm Belplas Inc. has gained a new key account, moved its headquarters, and is also staffing up.

The Ontario-based company has been appointed as the Canadian sales representative for injection molding machine maker Tedric, which offers electric, toggle system, two-platen, and multi-component presses with clamping forces from 55 to 7,000 tons. Belplas’ sales and marketing for the Tedric machinery line will be headed by company founder and president Steve Bell.

Belplas has also moved its headquarters from Vaughan to 49 High Street, Suite 300 in Barrie, Ont. The company’s new main phone number is 905-715-6068. Belplas will maintain is sales offices in Vaughan as well as in Montreal, Cleveland, and Detroit.

And Belpas has also appointed added two new staff members. Varouj Shahbazian has joined the firm as manager of operations, located in Montreal. Shahbazian is industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in injection molding and moldmaking, and previously owned his own injection molding business, called Plus-tik Inc., in Montreal. He will be responsible for Belplas’ sales and marketing of machinery and auxiliary equipment in Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. And Kaleigh Shaddock has joined Belplas as inside sales and customer service manager, working out of the Barrie office. Her responsibilities include assisting and handling order intake, quoting, and follow-up services on social media platforms.