Benpac plans to make blow molding machines in Canada again

The former owner of Amsler Equipment plans to open a Canadian subsidiary, Benpac Packaging Canada Ltd., in the first quarter of this year.

Swiss-based Benpac Group, which previously owned the now-defunct Ontario-based blow molding machine maker Amsler Equipment Inc., plans to return to the plastic bottle-making business in Canada.

According to a notice on the Benpac website, the Amsler PET bottle blow molding machines will be operated as the “Amsler” brand under the umbrella of Benpac Packaging Canada Ltd.

“During the first quarter of 2023, machines will be manufactured again in North America, and in July 2023, Benpac Packaging Canada will present a completely revised PET bottle stretching machine, which will not only take the latest energy standards into account but will also offer numerous features for optimal use, such as quality assurance standards and ERP [enterprise resource planning] system connections,” the notice said.

The website notice also said that Benpac Packaging Canada will be moving into new headquarters in the Hamilton, Ont., region. “Also, the sales and service departments have been filled with new employees who will bring decades of experience in sales and technology with them,” the notice said. “We are looking forward to sharing more about this with you over the coming months.”

Benpac Holding Ltd. USA – a division of Benpac – bought Amsler Equipment in early 2020 and relocated the business from its original headquarters in Bolton, Ont., to a rented facility in Vaughan, Ont., owned by injection molding machine maker Niigon Machines Ltd. When Niigon declared bankruptcy in 2021, Amsler closed down too. Amsler’s assets were bought last year by blow molding machine maker Uniloy Inc. of Tecumseh, Mich.