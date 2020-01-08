Belplas now reps injection press maker Niigata Machine Techno in Canada

January 8, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In its third big development in a month, machinery sales firm Belplas Inc. has added another name to the roster of companies it represents.

Vaughan, Ont.-based Belplas is the new Canadian sales representative for injection press maker Niigata Machine Techno USA Inc. It will also represent Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Niigata in the U.S. states of Michigan, Ohio, New York, and western Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to be part of the new Niigata Machine Techno USA,” company president Steve Bell said. “Niigata is a world leader in all-electric machine technology and their MD series machines are available from 55 to 900 US tons. This fills a void we had in our product line of high-quality, smaller tonnage electric machines for our higher end customers.”

In mid-December 2019, Belplas moved into a new office located at 9131 Keele St., in Vaughan. And in early December it named industry veteran Kevin Bell as its sales manager for Ontario.

Headed by Steve Bell, Belplas is a Canadian supplier of new and used plastics machinery and equipment. The company is the Canadian representative for UMHIPT, UBE Machinery Inc., IronJaw, Bulk Tech, and Concor Tool.

Belplas also has a sales office in Montreal and in Cleveland, Ohio.