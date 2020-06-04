Belplas now representing Stirling in Central and Eastern Canada

June 4, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Machinery sales firm Belplas Inc. has picked up its second new account of 2020.

The Vaughan, Ont.-based company has been appointed by Sterling Inc. as the exclusive representative for its Sterling line of auxiliary equipment for the injection molding and blow molding industries in Central and Eastern Canada.

Headquartered in New Berlin, Wis., Sterling makes temperature controls, process cooling systems, size reduction equipment, and material handling systems.

In January, Belplas became the Canadian sales representative for injection press maker Niigata Machine Techno USA Inc., as well as the company’s rep in the U.S. states of Michigan, Ohio, New York, and western Pennsylvania.

In mid-December 2019, Belplas moved into a new office located at 9131 Keele St., in Vaughan. And in early December it named industry veteran Kevin Bell as its sales manager for Ontario.

Headed by Steve Bell, Belplas is a Canadian supplier of new and used plastics machinery and equipment. In addition to Sterling and Niigata, the company is the Canadian representative for U-MHI Plastech Co. Ltd. (formerly Ube Machinery Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries), IronJaw, Bulk Tech, and Concor Tool.