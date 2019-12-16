Belplas moves to larger offices in Vaughan, Ont.

December 16, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

In its second big development in just over one week, machinery sales firm Belplas Inc. has announced that it has moved to a new, larger location in the Toronto area.

The company’s new office is located at 9131 Keele St., in the city of Vaughan, Ont.

“With the addition of new product lines and new people, our growth in sales meant additional office space was required,” Belplas president Steve Bell said. “This modern new office space provides all the amenities we require to work efficiently with provision to accommodate our future growth.”

Last week Belplas named industry veteran Kevin Bell as its sales manager for Ontario.

Headed by Steve Bell, Belplas is a Canadian supplier of new and used plastics machinery and equipment. The company is the Canadian representative for UMHIPT, UBE Machinery Inc., IronJaw, Bulk Tech, and Concor Tool.

Belplas also has a sales office in Montreal and in Cleveland, Ohio.