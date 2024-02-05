BASF announces distribution partners for engineering plastics in North America

Effective March 1, 2024, select grades of BASF’s engineering plastics will be available in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico through the authorized distributors of Bamberger Amco Polymers, M. Holland Co., Nexeo Plastics, and Polimeros Nacionales, which is exclusive to Mexico.

“BASF looks forward to continuing our service of the engineering plastics market alongside our distribution partners,” said Andrew Bayley, BASF’s vice president of engineering plastics. “We are excited to add Bamberger Amco Polymers as a key distribution partner. We expect that the combined strength of Bamberger and Amco will result in improved access to BASF’s leading engineering plastics solutions in the market. Our distribution partners are paramount to providing best-in-class service to our customers.”

Select grades of Ultramid PA, Ultradur PBT, Ultraform POM and the recycled grades of Nypel PA6/PA66 and Petra PET are available with each of the distributors, BASF said.