Bakelite Synthetics buys Canada’s LRBG Chemicals

In a move that expands its footprint into Canada, U.S.-based resin maker Bakelite Synthetics has acquired Canadian specialty resin manufacturer and developer LRBG Chemicals Inc. for an undisclosed price.

LRBG is headquartered in Longueuil, Que., which is near Montreal. Its products, which include melamine and urea powders and phenolic liquids, are used in a wide range of applications in building and construction, transportation, industry, and chemical intermediates worldwide.

In an Aug. 30 news release, Bakelite said that LRBG Chemicals “has a customer-driven research and development focus with strong technical knowledge and support, closely aligned to Bakelite Synthetics business model.”

“This acquisition allows Bakelite to expand its footprint into Canada and to better serve the northeastern regions of Canada and the U.S.,” said J.P. Aucoin, president and CEO of Bakelite Synthetics.

Advertisement

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., the combined company will have approximately 1,500 employees and 21 manufacturing sites operating in 12 countries.

Founded in 1947 as Plaskon Co., LRBG went through several name changes and became LRBG Chemicals in 2018. LRBG also has a location in Toledo, Ohio.