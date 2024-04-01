B.C. molder Plascon gets funding to expand production of recycled plastics

The funding is being provided by PacifiCan, a federal economic development agency for British Columbians.

Delta, B.C.-based injection molder Plascon Plastics Corp., is receiving over $1.2 million to expand its manufacturing capacity for sustainable plastic injection molding.

“Plascon is innovating in the use of post-consumer recycled [PCR] materials such as recycled plastics, used car tires, and carpet fibres in the injection molding process,” PacifiCan officials said. “PacifiCan funding will allow Plascon to purchase new equipment and molds, hire more employees, and increase product offerings, including developing a transparent 4.15-gallon pail that is currently not available in North America.”

Plascon says it has developed processes to injection mold 100 per cent PCR into products across the agricultural, retail, manufacturing, storage, automation, and commercial construction segments.

The company’s Delta facility has 10 injection molding machines ranging from 100 to 1,000 tons clamping force and has the production capability of producing over 1 million units per month. The firm employs approximately 50 workers.

PacifiCan’s Business Scale-up and Productivity program supports high-growth (at least 20 per cent revenue growth year-over-year) businesses that are scaling up and producing innovative goods, services or technologies. It offers interest-free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses.