B.C. film maker KCS Plastics bought by Spectrum Plastics

Blown and coextruded film maker KCS Plastics Ltd., of Langley, B.C., has been acquired by Spectrum Plastics Group, a manufacturer of medical-grade plastic products headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1991, KCS offers polyethylene packaging solutions for customers across Canada and the U.S. The firm’s products are food contact safe as defined by Agriculture Canada and the FDA in the U.S.

According to its website, KCS operates four mono-layer HDPE blown film lines, two three-layer co-extrusion blown film lines, and bottom seal bag machines capable of producing loose pack and bags on a roll.

Advertisment

“The addition of KCS by our PPC Industries film division increases our geographic reach with a company that is strongly aligned to our position as a custom, scalable flexible packaging supplier for the food, industrial, and medical packaging sectors,” Spectrum Thomas J. Sullivan said in a June 15 news release.

Spectrum officials also pointed to KCS’ “long customer relationships” as another benefit of the deal.

Spectrum has plants in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ireland, and Malaysia, and primarily serves the medical device, food packaging, defense, and industrial markets.