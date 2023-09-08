Axium Packaging building new plant in Brampton, Ontario

The plant, which will be Axium's first in Brampton, will employ 250 and is expected to open in July 2024.

In a move that signals its “commitment to growth in Ontario,” Axium Packaging Inc. is building a new $80 million manufacturing site in Brampton.

According to a news release from the City of Brampton, the new site – which will be the company’s first in Brampton – is expected to open in July 2024, and will be LEED Silver compliant.

Axium has 20 manufacturing plants in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico and employs over 3,600 employees. The company at one time was headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., but is now based in Columbus, Ohio.

“We are excited to invest and partner with the City of Brampton, and Ontario as a part of our continued expansion in the North American market,” Axium president Paul Judge said in the release.

Axium’s capabilities include injection molding, injection blow molding, and extrusion blow molding for packaging from small vials to heavy-wall containers, and including caps and tubes, for food, personal-care and hygiene products.