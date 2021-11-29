Axiom Group hits new diversity high point

Aurora, Ont.-based automotive parts molder Axiom Group has hit a new plateau in its quest for employee diversity, with 70 per cent of its overall workforce now being comprised of women.

“Women are present at all levels of [our] organization, from manufacturing to human resources to engineering,” company officials said in a Nov. 29 news release.

“Axiom has been a huge supporter of my personal and career growth,” said Tanya Annett, Axiom’s inventory control specialist. “Before joining Axiom, I didn’t have any experience in the automotive industry, but I was quickly given opportunities to expand my training and education. Now, I am a key leader on our inventory and distributions team.”

Axiom officials said the company wants their new hires “to hit the ground running” by working on large projects within their first six months. “Employees from all levels of the organization work together on creating solutions, from the newest employees to the more senior employees,” the firm said.

Axiom was founded in 1987, and has manufacturing and engineering centres located in Canada, Mexico, and Italy. The company holds more than twelve patents for invention from the Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office and has won “Supplier of the Year” from numerous OEM manufacturers.