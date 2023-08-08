Automation supplier ATS acquires Odyssey Validation Consultants

Cambridge, Ont.-based ATS Corp. has acquired Odyssey Validation Consultants Ltd., an Ireland-based provider of digitalization solutions for the life science industry, for an undisclosed amount.

Odyssey was founded in 2015, and has expertise in computer system validation and cloud-based software focused on the life sciences sector.

ATS says Odyssey will join its process automation solutions business, which services the process and manufacturing industries.

The deal follows an acquisition earlier this month by ATS of Yazzoom, a Belgium-based provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based tools for industrial production.

Advertisement

ATS was founded in 1978, and operates more than 60 manufacturing facilities and over 80 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.