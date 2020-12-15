Auto parts supplier Windsor Mold investing $5.9 million to expand Tennessee facility

Auto parts molder Windsor Mold USA Inc. – part of the Windsor, Ont.-based Windsor Mold Group of companies – is investing a total of US$5.9 million in a 37,500-square-foot expansion to add capacity for warehousing and manufacturing to its facility in Pulaski, Tenn.

According to a Dec. 10 announcement from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Windsor Mold USA Inc. – the parent company of parts molder Tenneplas – will invest US$3.5 million in the expansion and create 40 jobs over the next five years.

“The expansion will add capacity for warehousing and manufacturing,” the announcement said. “In addition to the [US]$3.5 million investment, the company has purchased more than [US]$2.4 million in manufacturing equipment.”

Windsor Mold started in 1972 and established Tenneplas in Pulaski in 2004 where it currently has more than 130 employees. The Windsor Mold Group of companies services domestic and international customers in the tooling and automotive plastic molding industries. Tenneplas produces exterior moldings, grille opening reinforcements, wheel liners, cowl vents, and splash shields.