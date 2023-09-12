Ontario molder Custom Plastics investing in new production lines, automation

To assist with the purchases, the company will receive $217,050 through the Regional Development Program’s Eastern Ontario Development Fund.

The Ontario government is investing to help family-owned, injection molder Custom Plastics International Ltd., based in Cobourg, to add new production lines and automation to their facility.

In total, Custom Plastics is investing over $1.4 million in the projects, with $217,050 in funding coming from the Regional Development Program’s Eastern Ontario Development Fund.

“Custom Plastics is excited to announce that we are receiving support from the Regional Development Program to embrace automation and enhance efficiency on the factory floor,” said Jim Majury, the firm’s vice president and general manger. “This investment will enable us to design flexible automation cells that can be used throughout the plant, promoting efficiency and adaptability. Our investment in collaborative robots is yielding improved throughput and efficiencies while promoting safety and improving job satisfaction for our employees.”

Ontario is investing $140 million through its Regional Development Program to assist companies across the province; to date, the provincial government has provided over $100 million to support more than 90 projects through the program. Applications for the latest round of the Regional Development Program’s Eastern Ontario Development Fund are open until Oct. 5, 2023.

Founded in Cobourg in 1965, Custom Plastics services a wide range of sectors, including building and construction, medical, consumer goods, and telecommunications.