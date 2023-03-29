ATS acquires reliability engineering provider Triad Unlimited

Cambridge, Ont.-based automation provider ATS Corp. has acquired Triad Unlimited LLC, a U.S-based reliability engineering service provider to the North American and European markets.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In a March 28 news release, ATS officials said that Triad – which is headquartered in Murrieta, Calif. – will support its after sales and service initiatives through asset performance over the lifecycle of installed equipment. “With Triad’s interconnected asset management framework and proprietary Relialytics software, this acquisition is expected to build [our] connected-asset value chain and predictive maintenance abilities, in addition to strengthening their reliability engineering capabilities,” the release said.

“Adding the Triad team and their differentiated offerings will further our unique value proposition and enable us to support customers throughout their equipment’s lifecycle,” said Simon Roberts, ATS’ senior vice president, after sales and services. “Triad’s experience and leadership in life sciences, food and beverage, and other key industries offers synergies with both our current and targeted portfolio of customers.”