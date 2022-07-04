Applications now open for Ontario small business safety awards

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board’s awards are for qualifying independently owned and operated businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Application are now open for the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board’s (WSIB) small business safety awards.

WSIB recognizes the health and safety achievements of small businesses through the Elizabeth Witmer Small Business Health and Safety Leadership Awards.

This year, the monetary prize amounts are doubled for the top three businesses: $10,000 (gold), $6,000 (silver), and $4,000 (bronze).

For more information, visit: https://www.wsib.ca/en/elizabeth-witmer-small-business-health-and-safety-leadership-awards