AOC Resins sold to private equity group Lone Star Funds

Specialty resins producer AOC Resins, which has production facilities in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and Asia, is being acquired by an affiliate of Dallas-based private equity group Lone Star Funds.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Schiphol, The Netherlands, AOC makes unsaturated polyester resins, vinyl ester resins, and other solutions for applications in coatings and protective barriers, colourants, adhesives, and conventional composite resins. It has customers in the automotive, marine, corrosion, construction, and infrastructure segments.

“Lone Star recognizes AOC’s role as a trusted partner to thousands of customers across the globe seeking to optimize the critical performance attributes of their products,” Donald Quintin, president of Lone Star’s Opportunity Funds, said in a news release. “AOC aligns well with Lone Star’s portfolio of specialty chemical and manufacturing businesses, which have adopted similar approaches to value-add product delivery. We look forward to the envisaged partnership with the AOC team as the company continues to execute its growth strategy.”

AOC is being sold by CVC Capital Partners, which acquired AOC in 2018.