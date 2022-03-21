Andicor is new Canadian distributor for Trinity Performance

Canada-based chemistry developer Trinity Performance Ltd. has named Andicor Specialty Chemicals Corp. as its exclusive Canadian distributor.

Andicor is headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., and will be distributing Trinity’s composites, plastics, and rubber materials; adhesive, sealants, and elastomers; and coatings and inks.

“We’re excited to partner with a Canadian producer of high-quality functional fillers to meet the technical requirements of our customers, while virtually eliminating potential supply chain issues – attributes that have become ever more important in today’s challenging business environment,” said Andicor president John Roeleveld.

“Trinity is poised for significant growth with the introduction of its new line of products and we are confident that the team at Andicor will provide the highest level of service in order to successfully build out our strategic opportunities in the Canadian market,” Trinity president John Hurley said.

Trintiy is headquartered in Conception Bay South, Newfoundland.