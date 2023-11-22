Americhem, Nexeo sign North American distribution deal

Nexeo Plastics has been named the preferred distributor of Americhem's engineered compounds in North America.

Houston-based material supplier Nexeo Plastics has been named the preferred distributor of Americhem Inc.’s engineered compounds in North America.

The partnership, which took effect Nov. 1, covers Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

In a Nov. 21 news release, officials with Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio-based Americhem said the deal “underscores [its] commitment to delivering top-tier engineered compounds, polymer solutions and service to customers throughout North America.”

Americhem materials covered by the agreement include the firm’s ColorFast, ColorRx, InColor, InElec, InLube, and InStruc product lines. Officials said these engineered compounds can offer structural integrity, lubricity, electrostatic dissipation, flame retardancy, and critical colour attributes.

Nexeo was founded in 1973 under the name General Polymers, and currently distributes materials in more than 60 countries.