All about NPE2024’s ‘Bottle Zone’ space

Featuring more than 100 exhibitors, the Bottle Zone is the biggest technology space at NPE2024.

Featuring more than 100 exhibitors, the Bottle Zone is the biggest technology space at the upcoming NPE2024 trade event, and show officials have now released the timetable for a series of seminars related to container making to be held in the Zone.

The sessions, which run from May 6-9, cover a range of topics, from global PET markets, to new HDPE innovations for rigid and flexible packaging, to faster production of caps and closures. The full session schedule is available here.

The Bottle Zone exhibition space will include companies like Aoki Technical Laboratories, SIPA North America, and Alphamac. At the heart of the space, NPE officials said, is the Bottling Stage, sponsored by Sukano Polymers Corp.

“Experience the unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge trends across the entire bottle and container industries, including the latest in automation, bioplastics, PET processes, and new barrier technologies,” SPE said. “Whether you’re looking for ways to implement cost reductions or want to positively impact the environment, [the Bottle Zone] is your single source destination for everything.”

NPE2024 will take place May 6-10 in Orlando, Fla.