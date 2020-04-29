Aerospace think tank producing 10,000 made-in-Quebec masks for manufacturing SMEs

April 29, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Aéro Montréal, a think tank for Quebec’s aerospace sector, has launched an initiative to provide 10,000 reusable masks to manufacturing SMEs in the aerospace sector.

The masks will be made in Montréal, and will help protect thousands of qualified employees in the aerospace industry without jeopardizing supplies necessary for the proper functioning of health services.

“Companies in the aerospace industry have already deployed a wide range of health measures to ensure business continuity, and this new initiative by Aéro Montréal will complement what is already in place,” the group said in an April 29 statement. “The COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented and will require the maintenance of these safety protocols for many months to come. Numerous companies are preparing for the resumption of operations and will undoubtedly face procurement challenges to ensure that they provide personal protective equipment to their employees, including masks.”

“Through this initiative, Aéro Montréal is reaffirming its support for small and medium-sized enterprises, which play a crucial role in the supply chain,” Suzanne M. Benoît, president, Aéro Montréal, said in the statement. “By working with local players, Aéro Montréal will help ensure a safe and efficient resumption of activities for a key sector that represents more than 42,100 direct jobs in Québec.”

Aéro Montréal also announced that this initiative aims to support the local textile economy, which was implemented with the support of Quartz Co., a Montréal-based coat supplier. Quartz Co. modified its production line to manufacture protective textile products.

Once the 10,000 free masks have been distributed, aerospace SMEs wishing to purchase additional masks will be able to do so by contacting Aéro Montréal.

Aéro Montréal was created in 2006, and is made up from companies, educational and research institutions, and associations and unions in Québec’s aerospace sector.