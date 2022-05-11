Advanced Motion & Controls named Canadian Platinum distributor by Universal Robots

Barrie, Ont.-based Advanced Motion & Controls recently announced that it is now the sole Canadian Platinum award-winning distributor for Universal Robots (UR) products.

In a May 3 news release, Advanced Motion said that it has UR factory-trained sales, application and service engineers to help customers identify suitable UR cobot solutions for their specific needs; and that as the only Platinum distributor of UR solutions in Canada, it is a full-service stocking distributor that partners with several international manufacturers to meet the factory automation challenges of its customer base.

Advanced Motion offers products that use the latest electronic, pneumatic, robotic and mechanical systems to customers looking for industrial automation solutions and components.

UR is a manufacturer of smaller flexible industrial collaborative robot arms, based in Odense, Denmark.