Aduro Clean Technologies names new COO

Sarnia, Ont.-based Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. has named Gene Cammack as its chief operating officer.

In a Jan. 11 statement, Aduro officials said that Cammack brings more than 30 years of global experience in the oil and gas and chemical industries, most recently as the solutions consulting manager with the process safety consulting group of Siemens Energy. Just prior, he was in charge of Systems Consulting and Product Management for Yokogawa USA. Cammack has previously held senior leadership and technical roles with Exida, Siemens, Moore Products Company, and America PetroFina. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M University and is a Registered Professional Engineer.

“We are growing, and it is very satisfying to see the quality of the personnel that believe in our path and choose to join us,” said Aduro CEO Ofer Vicus. “Gene brings extensive experience from the global oil and gas and chemical sectors, along with proven excellence in operational leadership of international companies. His experience and leadership will help us meet our rapid growth targets, and he joins an enthusiastic team that is looking forward to working with him.”

Aduro is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics, and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels.