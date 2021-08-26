ADM Toronto trade show returning as an in-person event

The Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Toronto trade show and conference, slated to run as an in-person event from Nov. 9-11, has now partnered with Annex Business Media; the Chemical Industry Association of Canada, Plastics Division; PAC – Packaging Consortium; and PEMA – Process Equipment Manufacturers Association.

The show is scheduled to be held at the Toronto Congress Centre, and comprises five event brands – PackEX, PLAST-EX, Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Powder & Bulk Solids, and Design & Manufacturing (D&M).

“The power of face-to-face connection plays an undeniable role in the industry’s advancement and has been sorely missed over the past eighteen months,” said Jenny McCall, Group Event Director, ADM, Informa Markets. “We could not be more excited to reconnect the industry in-person this November in Canada’s epicenter of innovation and progress the manufacturing industry, a sector that accounts for 10 per cent of the country’s GDP. This event is strategically held in Toronto, as its home to a selection of the world’s leading injection mold and toolmakers, additive manufacturing metal powder suppliers, and emerging R&D in machining technology. Many of these innovators will walk the halls of ADM in search of new deals and peer-to-peer connection.”

Advertisement

The previous edition of ADM was held at the Toronto Congress Centre from June 4-6, 2019.

Exhibiting companies at ADM include Absolute Haitian, CAM Packaging Systems, Carlo Gavazzi Canada, Cog-Veyor Systems, Creaform, Firing Industries, Flexlink Systems, IKO Thompson Bearing Canada, Jenike & Johanson, Kongskilde Industries, KUKA Robotics Canada, Multivac Canada, PlexPack Corporation, Proax Technologies, Reiser Canada, SMC Corp, VC999 Canada, and Vortex.

Visitor registration is now open, and a conference and expo pass can be obtained below: