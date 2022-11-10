AD&M Montreal wraps up

The two-day Advanced Design & Manufacturing (AD&M) Montreal trade show has wrapped up for another two years.

Quebec’s premier manufacturing event featured five co-located shows — Expoplast, Automation Technology (ATX), Pack Ex, Design & Manufacturing (D&M), and Powder & Bulk Solids – and ran from Nov. 9-10 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

In addition to the machinery and other technologies displayed by the approximately 210 exhibitors, the event featured keynote addresses by Stewart Cramer, chief manufacturing officer of Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and Charles Milliard, president and CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec. There were also more than 40 conference sessions and eight workshops discussing talking automation, digitalization, the circular economy, cyber security, and more.

Expoplast, the plastics section of the event, had about 17 exhibitors, covering new processing machinery, conveying equipment, and materials.

The next AD&M event, at the Toronto Congress Centre and featuring the Plast-Ex show, is scheduled for May 9-11, 2023.