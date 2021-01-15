ACS Group appoints Jason Spangler as Northeast regional sales manager

Auxiliary equipment maker ACS Group has named Jason Spangler to the position of Northeast regional sales manager, covering sales and business development in Ontario, Quebec, and Eastern Canada, as well as the Northeastern U.S.

Spangler has 13 years of experience in the plastics industry, most recently with Ampacet Corp., where he was global strategic account manager. Prior to that, he worked at Graham Engineering Corp. and Graham Packaging.

He will be based out of Pennsylvania.

Headquartered in New Berlin, Wis., ACS Group markets its products under the AEC, Sterling, Sterlco, Cumberland, Wabash, and Carver brands.