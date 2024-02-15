Absolute Haitian boosts sales representation in Canada

The firm has announced new Representation in Quebec, Ontario, and Western Canada.

Worcester, Mass.-based Absolute Haitian and Absolute Robot (ARI), the distributor of injection molding machines and automation in the U.S. and Canada, has added new representation in Quebec and the Maritime provinces, Ontario, and Western Canada.

Steve Blanchette, Mathieu Bérubé, and Estelle Huguet of CFM Robotique will represent Absolute Group to injection molders in Quebec and the Maritime provinces, providing access to Absolute’s injection molding machines and top-entry robots. Headquartered in Sherbrooke,CFM Robotique has 28 years of experience in the injection molding industry, Absolute officials said, and can provide engineering support and warehousing.

Alex Datskevych is Absolute’s new independent sales representative in Ontario. Datskevych, who holds an MBA from the University of New Brunswick and a bachelor’s degree in management from Sofia University, has worked in the molds, machinery, and auxiliary equipment sector for the past two decades.

And in Western Canada, Patrick Sexton of Surrey, B.C.-based PJS Sales and Consulting will represent Absolute to injection molders in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Sexton has more than 25 years of experience in the plastics manufacturing industry working throughout North America and Asia. PJS Sales and Consulting also offers mold design and build services.

“In a few short weeks working with our new sales partners, their motivation, knowledge of local customers and plastics expertise has resulted in several new projects getting underway,” said Dmitri Strunkin, regional sales manager for Absolute Haitian and Absolute Robot.

Absolute Haitian is the exclusive sales and service agent for Chinese injection molding machinery maker Haitian Plastics Machinery Ltd.