ABB to invest $13 million to expand Quebec facility

Factory automation supplier ABB has announced an investment of US$13 million in its Installation Products Division Iberville manufacturing facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. The funds will be used to increase production capacity and establish a research and development facility for cable tray manufacturing.

In a news release, ABB officials said the investment will support rising global demand, especially in the data centre segment.

“ABB’s latest investment is part of a five-year strategy to advance our digital capabilities and foster continued innovation,” said Matthias Heilmann, president of ABB Electrification’s Installation Products division. “Expanding production, integrating new technology, and bringing together our product design and engineering teams further strengthens our ability to deliver smart, safe and sustainable solutions to Canadian and global customers.”

The Iberville facility employs 300 people, including production, engineering and quality specialists who design and manufacture cable trays for the North American market and international customers. Planned improvements to the facility include the integration of new automated equipment, ABB robotics technology, and an advanced design lab. ABB has also planned for more than 32,500 square feet of building improvements. The company expects these changes and additions to boost the total production capacity of the 102,000-square-foot site by more than 30 per cent.

“This investment marks the next stage of our commitment to growth in Canada,” said Alain Quintal, vice-president and general manager of ABB Electrification’s Installation Products division in Canada. “Building on our heritage and team’s expertise enables us to continue to deliver for our customers and to offer flexible career opportunities to be an employer of choice in the community where we’ve operated for over a century.”