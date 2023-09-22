ABB expanding Quebec injection molding plant

The company is investing $16 million at the Montreal-area plant in Pointe-Claire, which is part of its Installation Products Division.

Electrification and automation technology firm ABB is investing $16 million to expand its injection molding plant in Quebec in a move that will double the plant’s production capability and create more than 40 new jobs.

The Swiss-based company is making the investment at its Montreal-area plant in Pointe-Claire, which is part of its Installation Products Division.

“ABB’s investment is part of a five-year strategy to integrate new digital processes and automation across our operations…which enables us to further innovate our products and manufacturing capabilities to meet the specific needs of the Canadian market,” Matthias Heilmann, division president, said in a Sept. 21 news release.

The expansion will create more than 40 full-time jobs in the upgraded 65,000-square-foot facility. Products made at the plant include Marrette-brand wire connectors, NuTek-brand thermoplastic boxes, Snap-it-brand plastic fittings, and Carlon-brand PVC products.

“The additional team members will enable the site to operate multiple product lines and shifts to meet increasing demand … for electrical solutions across industrial, commercial and residential applications,” division vice president and general manager Alain Quintal said in the release.

ABB operates a Canadian headquarters in Montreal and employs more than 3,000 across Canada.