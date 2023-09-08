A hot time at Piper’s Heath
Canadian PlasticsCanadian Plastics
The Canadian Plastics Fall Classic Golf Tournament was held on Sept. 6. Thanks to everyone who turned out!
The Canadian Plastics Fall Classic Golf Tournament, co-organized by SPE Ontario, was held on Sept. 6 at Piper’s Heath Golf Club, an award-winning links-style golf course bordering Oakville and Milton.
Approximately 110 golfers braved a record-breaking heat wave to hit the links. The tournament kicked off with a breakfast; followed by a shotgun start at 8:45; and finished with a dinner, awards presentation, and raffle prize draw. Congratulations to award winners Mike McQuarrie (CCC Plastics) for longest drive (Male); Kathy Carroll (Decor Grates) for longest drive (Female); Judson Lew (Alpha Marathon Film Extrusion Technologies Inc.), for closest to the pin; and the low gross foursome of Marc Paquette (Marli Plastics Inc.), Roy Keighley (Home and Leisure Group), Baily Paquette (Marli Plastics Inc.), and Prad Lad (Eco 2 Manufacturing).
Canadian Plastics would also like to thank the following sponsors: Nexeo Plastics, AceTronic Industrial Controls, Absolute Haitian, Windmoller & Holscher, Wittmann Battenfeld, Nylene, CCC Plastics, Chillers Inc., Hasco, PCS Co., Advantage Engineering, K&G Machine, CyFrame, Staubli, ARC Polymers, Sesotec, and Chase Plastics.
Advertisement
Print this page