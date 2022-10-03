A good day for golf at Royal Stouffville

About 75 golfers turned out for the first Canadian Plastics fall golf tournament on Sept. 29.

They say that even a bad day on the golf course still beats a good day in the office, which makes a good day at golf very good indeed.

Along that theme, approximately 75 golfers turned out for the first Canadian Plastics fall golf tournament at Royal Stouffville Golf Course in Stouffville, Ont., on Sept. 29.

The shotgun event kicked off at 11:00 am, followed by a post-tournament dinner, trophy presentations and prize draws. Prizes included Texas Scramble best ball, closest to the pin, and longest drive. Despite some close shots, the $10,000 hole-in-one contest on the 18th hole went unclaimed.

Canadian Plastics would like to thank tournament sponsors Absolute Haitian (lunch sponsor), AceTronic Industrial Controls (dinner sponsor), and Wittmann Battenfeld Canada (craft beer sponsor); and hole sponsors Chillers Inc., Hasco Canada, Nylene, PCS Co., Pounds of Plastic, and Stäubli.