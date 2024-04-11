24 reasons to attend NPE2024

2024 is the year of NPE, as the entire plastics industry reunites at the biggest plastics trade show in the Americas.

1. NPE Is Back Like Never Before

NPE only happens every three years, and this year, NPE2024 returns better than ever with brand-new features like industry specific briefings and exclusive business opportunities for attendees.

2. See Colleagues You Haven’t Seen Since 2018 or Grow Your Network

NPE2024 is the ultimate networking opportunity. If you have attended NPE before, this is your chance to reconnect with people you haven’t seen since 2018. Or, if it is your first time at NPE, connect with professionals spanning the entire plastics ecosystem to source new solutions and level-up your network.

3. Visit the Brand-New Sustainability Hub

The Sustainability Hub is an interactive showcase that highlights leaders in sustainability and follows the environmental journey of plastic. This space brings the circular economy story to life with energy efficient manufacturing demos, renewable feedstock displays, collection and sortation information and more.

4. This Year, NPE Is Made for You

The theme of NPE2024 is “Made for You”, because the show is more personalized to each vertical of the industry and your specific interests. Get the most out of the show by tailoring your schedule and choosing from over 100 education sessions at myNPE. Plus, choose which networking events will help you connect with professionals in your specific field and visit the Technology Zones that house the machines, materials and services that interest you most.

5. Explore Focused Industry Briefings for Your Needs

Automotive, medical, packaging, consumer goods and building and construction have specific industry briefings. Find your niche and the information you are looking for to expand your knowledge in your field.

6. This Is The Biggest Plastics Trade Show in the Americas

We weren’t joking when we said we are the one-stop-shop for all your plastics needs. You can see advanced machinery and technology from over 2,000 exhibitors, making NPE the largest plastics trade show in the Western Hemisphere.

7. Explore New Products

Held in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, NPE isn’t just the largest plastics trade show in the Americas in terms of attendees and exhibitors, it’s also the place to explore and compare new products within 1.1 million net square feet of exhibits. In fact, there are already over 180 new products from our exhibitors – and more to come!

8. Tap into Trends at Podcast Point

Gain insights from industry leading podcasters at the newly launched Podcast Point. Participating podcasters will be sharing their show floor findings, plus takeaways from their favorite education sessions before, during and after the show.

9. Expand Your Network with Global Attendees

NPE is your opportunity to network with 55,000+ professionals from over 110 countries, expanding your market possibilities and global connections. All global visitors are also invited to the International Attendee Reception, where you can exchange insights and expand your diverse network.

10. Meet 700+ First-Time Exhibitors

Alongside meeting members of the plastics industry, you will also experience 700+ first-time exhibitors at the show.

11. Get Insights from Global Industry Leaders

Don’t miss the first-ever keynote speakers at NPE2024, where industry titans will share their business insights that inform and inspire.

12. Gain In-Depth Industry Knowledge

Delve into five distinct industries, from medical to packaging, ensuring targeted networking. Whether you are looking for business decision makers or the team that designs and creates products, they are all at NPE.

13. Enjoy the Sunshine in Orlando

Orlando, Florida provides the perfect backdrop for not only doing business, but also soaking up some sun. NPE has also teamed up with several exclusive travel partners that are providing travel discounts to attendees, so make sure to check them out.

14. Have Fun at the First-Ever Opening Party

Kick things off at the inaugural NPE Opening Party. Celebrate the return of the plastics show with a performance from Pop Rocks, good food, fun games and even greater company.

15. Learn Like Never Before with Brand-New Education

Get the practical insight and information you need with 100+ educational sessions covering trends and new technology meant to drive your business forward.

16. Take Advantage of Five Days of Learning Access with Three Spark Stages

Throughout the entire show, the Bottling Stage, Sustainability Stage and Innovation Stage will feature dynamic 30-minute presentations and live demos, keeping learning exciting.

17. Attend Sessions Dedicated to Spanish Speakers

With an international audience, Seminarios LatinoAmericanos will provide market trends completely in Spanish.

18. Pave the Way for Plastic Sustainability

We love plastic but hate plastic waste. NPE2024 boasts 10,500 square feet of recycling machinery dedicated to helping us achieve our 100% diversion rate for the plastics made on the show floor. You will also see the largest gathering of bioplastic companies all in one place.

19. Celebrate Women in Plastics

Hear from influential women in the industry at the first-ever Women in Plastics Breakfast.

20. Connect at Exclusive Lounges and the Beer Garden

Relax and mingle in exclusive NPE lounges and spaces, such as the First-Time Attendee Lounge and International Attendee Lounge. And at the heart of the Bottle Zone is the Beer Garden, where you can grab a drink and catch up with old friends or meet new connections.

21. See History at the Hall of Fame

To see how far the plastics industry has come, we look at all the past milestones we’ve achieved. At the Plastics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, you can celebrate industry legends.

22. Do Three Months’ Worth of Business in Five Days

Thousands of decision makers will be at NPE2024. Instead of trying to organize schedules for a quick call, meet who you need to do business with in person! Connect, network and plan your next steps to accelerate your business deals at NPE.

23. Shape the Future of Plastics

Whether you are engaging in sustainability strategies or gaining insights into industry trends and preparing for tomorrow’s market, you will be included in the most important conversations affecting the plastics industry.

24. Experience the Entire Plastics Ecosystem at Once

It doesn’t matter what part of the supply chain you are looking to connect with. At NPE, you’ll find every player in the plastics game – from suppliers to processors – all conveniently gathered in one place.