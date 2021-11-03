Canadian Plastics

Polykar names Harinder Tamber as director of sales for flexible packaging

Tamber’s previous roles include positions with Polymer Resin and Film Extrusion Consultants, Canada Colors & Chemicals, and Macro Engineering & Technology.

November 3, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Harinder Tamber. Photo Credit: Polykar Inc.

Quebec-based flexible packaging supplier Polykar Inc. has appointed industry veteran Harinder Tamber as its new director of sales for flexible packaging.

In a Nov. 1 statement, Polykar officials note that Tamber “brings 15 years of experience in converting film used for printing, lamination and pouches.”

Tamber will be based in Ontario, Polykar said, in order to have a presence in the Greater Toronto Area.

Tamber’s previous roles include director with Polymer Resin and Film Extrusion Consultants Inc., technical specialist with Canada Colors & Chemicals, and director of R&D with Macro Engineering & Technology Inc.

Founded in 1987, Polykar is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Que. The firm was named as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2021.

