Lassonde launches drink bottles with 25 per cent recycled plastic

Fruit juice and drink maker Lassonde Industries Inc. has launched new bottles containing 25 per cent recycled food-grade PET resin, from post-consumer bottles, for all its juice brands available in 300-mL portion-size packages in Canada.

This change affects all portion-size bottles manufactured by Lassonde for the retail market and the food service industry, including such brands as Oasis, Allen’s, Fairlee, and Fruité, and will be completed by end of June 2021.

The launch is part of Lassonde’s goal of using 50 per cent post-consumer recycled content in its PET packaging by 2025.

“This new initiative builds on the momentum initiated in 2020 with the launch of paper straws on KIJU juices and Simple Drop water offered in individually sized multi-layer containers,” Claire Bara, Lassonde’s executive vice president, said in a news release.

Headquartered in Rougemont, Lassonde is said to be the largest producer of fruit juices and drinks in Canada and one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the U.S. Lassonde also develops, manufactures and markets specialty food products under brands such as Antico and Canton.