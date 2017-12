Stanley Engineered Fastening – A Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Company 1030 Lorimar Dr, Mississauga, ON, L5S 1R8, Canada www.stanleyengineeredfastening.com/

Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Supplies a variety of fasteners for plastics including threaded inserts, internal locking thread systems, blind rivets, blind rivet nuts, threaded inserts, and specialty screws.