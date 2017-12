Schmolz & Bickenbach Canada Inc. 6350 Vipond Dr, Mississauga, ON, L5T 1G2, Canada www.schmolz-bickenbach.ca



Year established: 1977

Description

Supplier of Quality Tooling materials, Heat Treatment Services and CNC machining services. Schmolz & Bickenbach Canada operate out of their Mississauga, Ontario location, process and distribute quality tooling materials for the plastic, diecasting and tooling industries. Value added services include custom cutting, CNC machining and vacuum heat treatment.

Represents

Materion Brush Performance Alloys, Detroit, MI.Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH, Germany