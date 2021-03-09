Ontario molder Stratus Plastics expanding its Kentucky operations

Windsor, Ont.-based injection molder Stratus Plastics International is expanding production at its manufacturing plant in Morgantown, Kentucky, and adding 40 new jobs there.

In a March 4 news release by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, the expansion and new hires are said to be in response to heightened demand after “a major motor vehicle manufacturer” awarded Stratus additional production lines.

Stratus leaders also anticipate adding as many as 135 new positions in the years to come, the release said.

The operation, Stratus’ first in Kentucky, opened in 2017 at a 165,000-square-foot facility with molding and warehousing capabilities. Since then, Stratus has invested millions of dollars in the plant, which currently employs 45 workers and produces automotive, industrial, and consumer products for customers in the U.S. Southeast and Midwest.

Founded in 2004 by president and owner Bill Wu, Stratus supports multiple Tier One automotive suppliers – including Magna, Tiercon, and Flex-N-Gate – and non-automotive customers as well. Its Windsor operation employs more than 30 people and offers injection molding capabilities as well as state-of-the-art machining, robotics and auxiliary assembly equipment. The company has been ISO/TS certified since 2009.