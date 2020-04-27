Volkswagen re-starts production at Europe’s largest car factory

April 27, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

VolksWagen AG, the world’s largest carmaker by sales, has re-started production at Europe’s largest car factory after a coronavirus shutdown.

In a statement, VW said it resumed work at its factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, on April 27 at 10% to 15% of capacity. The plant shut down production on March 19.

The German car maker said around 8,000 employees returned to the production halls on a one-shift basis and the first vehicle that will be produced by the passenger car brand is the Golf.

VW expects to build around 1,400 vehicles by the end of the first week of production. Starting from next week, the car maker is expected to resume multi-shift operations and to ramp up to more than 6,000 vehicles.

The company said it has implemented a 100-point plan – which includes temperature checks, walkway diversion and mobile plexiglass, among other measures – in order to ensure the maximum level of safety for its employees.

Originally built in 1938 to house workers for Volkswagen’s factories, the gigantic Wolfsburg plant is home to VW’s headquarters and has produced more than 45 million cars since 1945.