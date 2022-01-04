Vehicle Accessories acquires automotive supplier Remington Global

U.S.-based automotive parts molder Vehicle Accessories Inc. (VAI), which has operations in Ontario and Quebec, has acquired vehicle floor protection maker Remington Global Inc.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Ooltewah, Tenn., Remington Global makes its floor protection products for automotive original equipment manufacturers. In a news release, VAI officials said that Remington “has a proven business model differentiated by superior floor mat quality, long-term manufacturing partnerships, and strong OEM customer relationships.”

“Remington Global is a strategic acquisition for [VIA],” said Tom Tuttle, managing director of Kinderhook Industries, which owns VIA. “The team looks forward to further diversifying VAI’s revenue streams across both product categories and OEMs, incorporating cross-selling opportunities, and leveraging the strong OEM relationships that Remington Global has built.”

VAI is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Texas, and makes protective door edge guards, all-weather floor mats, splash guards, body side moldings, bumper protectors, and door sills for the auto industry. In addition to its plant in Sunnyvale, it also has facilities in Buffalo, N.Y., Toronto, and Magog, Quebec.