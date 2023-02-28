U.S. auto parts supplier LKQ buying Quebec-based Uni-Select

Uni-Select distributes automotive paints, industrial coatings, accessories and other vehicle products for the aftermarket.

Quebec-based automotive paints and industrial coatings supplier Uni-Select is being acquired by auto equipment supplier LKQ Corp. for approximately $2.8 billion.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Boucherville, Uni-Select distributes automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America through its FinishMaster segment, in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada through its Canadian Automotive Group segment, and in the U.K. through its GSF Car Parts segment. The company has over 5,200 employees, 15 distribution centres, and more than 400 branches. In addition to Finishmaster, some of its 95 company-operated stores operate under the names Bumper to Bumper and Auto Parts Plus.

LKQ chief executive Dominick Zarcone said the deal will bolster the company’s vehicle parts distribution and broaden its presence in Quebec.

“Uni-Select’s North American automotive refinish paint and mechanical parts distribution operations complement LKQ’s existing footprint and will allow us to distribute a broader array of products to our customers,” he said in a Feb. 27 news release.

Advertisement

In connection with the deal, Chicago-based LKQ said it will look to sell GSF Car Parts.