Two Ontario auto parts makers receive provincial funding to implement automation

Two Toronto-based auto parts manufacturers are receiving more than $175,000 from the Ontario government to help improve efficiency, productivity, and build capacity.

The funding is part of the Ontario Automotive Modernization Program (O-AMP) and will be matched 1:1 by the recipient companies, Innotech Precision Inc. and Kobay Enstel Ltd.

Innotech Precision Inc. provides tooling, engineering, and injection molded components for the auto industry. The company is receiving $98,582 towards real-time automated monitoring systems, which includes vision and production data analytics technology. The investment will also improve manufacturing efficiency and support sales growth. The project is expected to lead to the creation of six new jobs while helping to retain 53 jobs at the company.

Kobay Enstel Ltd. specializes in complex stampings, welded seating assemblies, and tube fabrication. The company is receiving $78,410 towards custom computer software and hardware that will support real-time data gathering and analysis of the stamping press. Kobay Enstel says the investment will improve productivity and enhance competitiveness, leading to additional jobs at the company.

Part of the Ontario government’s Driving Prosperity auto plan, which partners with small and medium-sized automotive parts suppliers to invest in projects that support technology adoption, O-AMP supports manufacturing technology adoption and/or adoption of lean manufacturing processes. Funding covers up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs up to $100,000, with recipient companies contributing the remainder through their own resources.

The current intake for O-AMP applications is open until October 7, 2020.