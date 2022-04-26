Transport Canada to expand incentives for zero-emission vehicles program

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has announced the fed’s plans to increase incentives for the adoption of zero-emission vehicles.

The new initiatives will come through Transport Canada’s Incentives for Zero-Emissions Vehicles Program. According to a statement from the Transport Canada, this program has helped Canadians purchase over 141,000 new zero-emission vehicles since 2019.

As of April 25, 2022, the program will include the purchase of additional vehicle models more commonly used among Canadians like minivans, light-duty pickup trucks and SUVs.

In order to qualify for the program, the car must have a base model manufacturer’s suggested retail price that is less than $55,000. Higher priced versions of these vehicles, up to a maximum manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $65,000, are also eligible.

Advertisement

Additionally, larger zero-emission vehicles must have a base model manufacturer’s suggested retail price under $60,000 in order to qualify. Higher priced versions of these vehicles, up to a maximum of $70,000, are also eligible.

The federal government also announced plans to also implement a sales mandate so that at least 20 per cent of new passenger vehicles sold in Canada will be zero-emission vehicles by 2026, 60 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

“Helping Canadians make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle is win-win-win: it keeps our air clean, helps people save money on fuel, all while positioning Canada as a leader on building and powering these cars,” said Alghabra in a statement.