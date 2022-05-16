Teijin Automotive invests more than $100 million to expand Indiana operations

Auburn Hills, Mich.-based auto parts supplier Teijin Automotive Technologies is investing more than US$100 million in a new 164,400-square-foot facility to house a paint line and assembly capabilities near its Huntington, Ind., facility.

In a May 12 news release, Teijin officials said the new facility is expected to be complete, including all equipment installation, by December 2023, and will employ approximately 110 people when operations begin in April 2024, and more than 200 at full employment.

“As demand for our innovative, lightweight components continues to grow, we have the opportunity to add capabilities and capacity to meet current and future customer needs,” said Steve Rooney, Teijin Automotive Technologies CEO, and general manager of Teijin’s composites business unit. “This site near to our existing Huntington facility made sense because there was land available, and we knew we could access a skilled workforce.”

Teijin specializes in the development and production of advanced composite components – including carbon and glass fiber – for the global automotive and transportation industries, and is part of the Teijin Group of companies. Teijin Automotive has 29 operations in eight countries and employs more than 5,000 people.