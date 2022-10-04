Teijin Automotive CEO Steve Rooney retires

Chris Twining will take over as chief operating officer of the composites business unit and CEO of Teijin Automotive Technologies.

Auburn Hills, Mich.-based parts supplier Teijin Automotive Technologies has announced that its CEO Steve Rooney has elected to retire early.

Rooney, who also served as general manager of the Teijin Composites Business Unit, leaves after serving the company for more than 11 years in various executive roles. He has been the company’s CEO since 2017.

“We are grateful to Steve for his dedication and commitment to Teijin Automotive Technologies,” said Akimoto Uchikawa, president and CEO of the Teijin Group. “Under Steve’s leadership, Teijin Automotive has experienced significant growth, while maintaining its leadership position in lightweighting innovations.”

From October through November, Rooney will support the organization in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition as Chris Twining assumes the role as COO of the composites business unit, and CEO of Teijin Automotive Technologies; and Masataka Akiyoshi transitions into the role of general manager of the composites business unit. Twining previously served as president of Teijin Automotive Technologies North America, while Akiyoshi previously served as Teijin chief officer, corporate strategy.

Advertisement

Teijin Automotive Technologies has 29 operations in eight countries and employs more than 5,000 people.