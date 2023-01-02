Subaru Canada appoints Tomohiro Kubota as new leader

Kubota is the new chairman, president, and CEO of the vehicle supplier.

Automaker Subaru Canada Inc. (SCI) named Tomohiro Kubota as its new chairman, president, and CEO, taking over for Yasushi Enami.

Enami has stepped down at the end of his five-year term.

Kubota has been with Subaru Corp. since 1994, holding positions in retail sales at the dealership level; managerial roles in sales and marketing of various overseas markets; president at Subaru Deutschland GmbH; and most recently as general manager, Overseas Business Planning Department, Overseas Sales & Marketing Division 2.

SCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corp. of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada.