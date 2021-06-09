SPE introduces new COVID-19 category for Auto Innovation Awards

The Automotive Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) is announcing a new category for its 50th annual Automotive Innovation Awards Gala: Automotive Plastics Industry Solutions for COVID-19.

The new award will highlight how automotive OEMs and suppliers adapted their processes, materials, or business to support international needs for battling COVID-19.

“The automotive plastics industry developed a number of extraordinary innovations for battling COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Helms, global automotive director, Celanese Corp., who returns as the 2021 SPE Automotive Innovation Awards chair. “Protective masks, face shields, clothing; medical supplies; ventilators and more were made possible or enhanced with plastics. We’re looking forward to honouring our industry heroes who worked together to provide fast, efficient, and effective solutions for COVID-19”.

This year’s ceremony will be held on Nov. 10, 2021, at the Burton Manor in Livonia, Mich. Winning part nominations (due by Sept. 15) in 12 different categories, and the teams that developed them, will be honoured with a Most Innovative Use of Plastics award. A Grand Award will be presented to the winning team from all category award winners.

Additional categories include: Additive Manufacturing, Aftermarket & Limited Edition/Specialty Vehicles, Body Exterior, Body Interior, Chassis/Hardware, Environmental, Materials, Powertrain, Process/Assembly/Enabling Technologies, and Safety. A special Hall of Fame (HOF) award will be given to the top five most innovative HOF winners since the category was established in 1983. The HOF award honours an application that has been in continuous use for 15 years or more and has made a significant and lasting contribution to the application of plastics in automotive vehicles.

Nominations must be submitted online at this link.