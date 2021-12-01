Southwestern Ontario Development Fund investing $1 million in THK Rhythm Automotive Canada

The Ontario government is supporting a $27 million investment by Oxford County auto parts manufacturer THK Rhythm Automotive Canada Ltd. to buy new equipment and expand its manufacturing plant in Tillsonburg.

With $1 million from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, the company will create about 100 new jobs, the government said in a Nov. 30 news release. “Through this project, THK Canada will also expand its Tillsonburg plant by about 13,000 square feet to provide the necessary space to improve the flow of material throughout the production process, in turn reducing costs.”

The company also plans to purchase advanced manufacturing equipment, including automated machining and assembly centres to manufacture steering and linkage components.

“The grant funding received will be used to support the technology investment that THK is making in our Ontario manufacturing facilities,” said John Cummings, THK’s North American operations director. “This includes the installation of state-of-the-art machining and assembly centres which will be required to launch the new automotive business that has been awarded to THK. These investments will allow us to remain a leader in the design and manufacturing of automotive linkage and suspension components”.